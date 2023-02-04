Adele Says She’s Going To The Super Bowl ‘Just For Rihanna’s Half Time Show In Arizona

Adele, 34, had her fans laughing on Friday when she admitted she was only going to this year’s Super Bowl in Arizona to see Rihanna‘s half time performance. The singer was chatting with her fans at her Las Vegas residency show when she shared the news before chuckling with the large crowd. “I’m going just for Rihanna,” she joked with a fan at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which was captured on video. “I don’t give a flying f*ck.”

“Just going for Rihanna” honest queen we love!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kN8nD4TDYJ — Tin🪐| vegas era🍷 (@DiaryofDelly) February 4, 2023

The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 and will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is being produced by DPS with Roc Nation, will feature Rihanna in her fist performance in five years. It also marks her first time on stage after she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May 2022.

It’s unclear if Adele will attend the Super Bowl alone or with others, but it would make sense if she went with her boyfriend Rich Paul. Since he’s a sports agent, he’s been spotted with the talented artists at various sports games since they started dating, so it wouldn’t surprise many if they showed up to Arizona together. Perhaps they’ll both be cheering for Rihanna during the live music!

When Adele’s not looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, she’s looking forward to her own. The “When We Were Young” crooner started her Vegas residence in Nov. and it has been extremely successful. From week to week, she’s been singing her biggest hits in front of her biggest fans while showing off gorgeous dresses, and there have been many memorable moments shared online through photos and videos.

Before she started the regular shows, she took to Instagram to reveal her feelings about the new journey and a source told us she was “more than ready” to take the stage every night. “Adele feels the love and she is more than ready to do this show and give her fans what they have been waiting for,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is getting so much support from her boyfriend, and he is so proud of her. She has worked so hard on this show and is going to deliver the best version of herself possible. She is determined to absolutely kill it and will not let anyone down this time around.”