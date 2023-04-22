Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Go On Double Date With Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez At Coachella: Photos

Kris Jenner, 67, and Corey Gamble, 42, attended Coachella on Friday night and were seen hanging out with fellow couple Jeff Bezos, 59, and Lauren Sanchez, 53. The Kardashians star wore a long denim dress over a white top and pants with sneakers while her beau rocked a brown T-shirt, tan pants, and black sneakers. The Amazon CEO wore a light blue opened button-down top over a white shirt, jeans, and white sneakers, while his girlfriend wore a white tank top, sparkly skirt, and white sneakers.

At one point, the couples were photographed huddled in a circle as they engaged in conversation during the outdoor event. They were in a VIP area, according to TMZ, and pulled up in a few private SUVs. After having a chat, they were all reportedly led to a secret route to the main stage to watch Bad Bunny perform. The singer recently made headlines with Kris’ daughter Kendall Jenner, who he is rumored to be dating, at Coachella last weekend.

Kris and Corey’s outing with Jeff and Lauren comes after they were seen spending time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico last week. The “momager” was wearing a black swimsuit under a long sheer black cover up and a hat. She also rocked sunglasses as she walked under the sun in the fancy location. Corey was spotted enjoying the weather while shirtless and wearing a bucket hat and red shorts.

The lovebirds are definitely putting recent split rumors to rest with their new couple outings. Despite breakup speculation about their romance, they have been going strong since 2014. Kris also recently sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand ring finger, but it’s one she’s been wearing for a long time, so it’s unlikely it means she and Corey will be headed down the aisle soon, but anything’s possible!

When Kris isn’t busy living it up with Corey and celeb friends, she’s promoting her kids on Instagram. The doting mom shared a gorgeous photo of her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner in an ad for Dolce & Gabbana last week. The Kylie Cosmetics creator donned a black bra with high stockings as she sat on a table, in the eye-catching ad.