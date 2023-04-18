Kris Jenner, 67, Rocks Sexy Swimsuit Under Sheer Cover-Up While In Mexico With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner, 67, was a gorgeous sight to see during a recent outing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The businesswoman was photographed wearing a black swimsuit under a long sheer black cover shirt as well as a sun hat with sunglasses. She held her phone and a pair of glasses as she walked outside under the sun.

The beauty was joined by her boyfriend Corey Gamble, whom she’s been dating since 2014. He was also photographed taking in the weather while shirtless and wearing red shorts. He added a white bucket hat and sunglasses to his look, and at one point, he was wrapped in a towel.

Kris and Corey’s Mexican getaway comes just a couple of months after the couple sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a diamond ring in an Instagram photo. She appeared to show off the estimated $1.2 million dollar ring on Valentine’s Day and it was placed on her left hand ring finger. Since she has been seen wearing the same piece of jewelry before, some believed it didn’t necessarily mean a wedding was on the horizon.

When Kris isn’t getting attention for her personal life, she’s doing so for fun television appearances. Last week, she made headlines for a hilarious appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. James was spending the day with the KarJenner family as their “personal assistant” and encountered some pretty epic and memorable moments. One of them included Kris working out as James made her a smoothie mixed with veggies and wine, which she later spit out.

Another funny scene in the special appearance showed Kris walking in on James taking a shower in Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics’ office bathroom. “Oh sh*t! What the f*ck are you doing?!” the mom-of- six screamed as she looked at him in all his naked glory. “Oh my god! I can’t unsee this! James get out of the shower, get a towel! Nobody is supposed to be in Kylie’s bathroom. I could get in a lot of trouble here, somebody could sue us for this!”