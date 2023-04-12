James Corden Strips Down To Nothing In Kylie Jenner’s Office Bathroom In Hilarious New Video

James Corden, 44, showed off his birthday suit, in an eye-catching part of his new skit with the Kardashian-Jenner family! The talk show host filmed the memorable video for The Late Late Show this week and acted like a personal assistant for the reality stars, including “momager” Kris Jenner. At one point, he was seen taking a shower in Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics office bathroom as the 67-year-old stepped in to find the shocking and hilarious scene while she was looking for him.

“Oh sh*t! What the f*ck are you doing?!” Kris screamed as she looked at him in all his naked glory. “Oh my god! I can’t unsee this! James get out of the shower, get a towel! Nobody is supposed to be in Kylie’s bathroom. I could get in a lot of trouble here, somebody could sue us for this!”

“I’ll come now, I’ve been working up a sweat! Can I have some privacy?” James responded while flashing his goods to a disturbed Kris, who wore a black blazer and matching pants with sunglasses.

In addition to the shower scene, other epic parts of the video included James making Kris a wine-laced smoothie and buying gummy bears for Kim Kardashian. The comedian also made many references to headline-making moments in the Kar-Jenner family, including the time Kendall Jenner admitted she wasn’t sure how best to cut a cucumber. “Unlike some members of this family, I know how to chop a cucumber,” he jokingly said while making Kris’ smoothie.

James also took part in a salad making tutorial with Khloe Kardashian. He poured crispy onions and dressing on some healthy meals and then fed the Good American creator with a fork before draping a napkin over her face. “This doesn’t even feel like I’m working!” he exclaimed. “Yeah it doesn’t look like you are to me either,” Khloe hilariously said.

Check out the full video of James’ skit with the Kardashian-Jenner family above.