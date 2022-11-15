Kris Jenner Stuns In Tight Black Turtleneck Dress & Hoops On First ‘Vogue’ Cover At 67

Is there anything Kris Jenner can’t do? The answer is no and she proved that when she landed her first Vogue cover at the age of 67. Kris graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s December “Leaders” issue, wearing a fitted black turtleneck dress with a long, flowing train and gold hoop earrings and bracelets.

Throughout the black and white shoot, Kris’s outfits just kept getting better and aside from her turtleneck, she rocked a long black oversized velvet cape jacket with sheer black gloves, pointed-toe black leather heeled booties, and sunglasses.

Another one of our favorite photos was Kris’s skintight black Bad Binch Tong Tong octopus dress that had a bunch of legs around the hem of the skirt. As you may remember, Lizzo first wore this dress back in November for Vanity Fair. Some of our other favorite outfits were Kris’s fluffy mink coat and her hooded, double-breasted jacket that she wore in a close-up of her face, which was covered in huge sunglasses.

Kris posted photos from the shoot on her Instagram with the caption, “It is such an honor to be on the December cover of Vogue CS Leaders Issue! Thank you to the entire @vogueczechoslovakia team, editor in chief @andreabehounkova, the @morellibrothers, and my amazing glam team @etienneortega and @leajourno. #VogueCS.”

Out of all five of Kris’s daughters – Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner – four of them have graced a Vogue cover except for Khloe. However, all of her daughters showed their support for her cover. Kylie commented on Kris’s Instagram, “wow wow,” with a flame emoji while Khloe posted the picture of her mom’s cover to her own Instagram story writing, “Superstar queen.”