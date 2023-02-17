Kris Jenner Continues To Spark Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring After Denying ‘Secret Wedding’

Kris Jenner continues to spark those engagement rumors, despite denying any ‘secret’ wedding, rocking that massive diamond bling on that finger! The momager appeared to show off the estimated $1.2 million dollar diamond ring on Valentine’s Day, that mimicks the looks of an engagement ring, as it adorned her ring finger on her left hand. Kris, who has dated Corey Gamble since 2014, simply posted the photo of the sparkler without a caption, letting the image do the talking! Fans reportedly rushed to a Reddit thread to discuss the possibility of an engagement, with one commenter writing, “Did you see Kris’ latest Instagram story? A new ring from him? Engaged?” while another wrote, “A Kris wedding sounds like fun content for the show.” However, Kris has notably been rocking this same diamond for several years, so there’s nothing really new to see here, folks!

While the mom of six has yet to speak out on the speculation, there have been rumors such as these before, because of this same ring — so many that Khloe Kardashian even called her mom out on an episode of The Kardashians this season! In a clip, KoKo says to Kris, “I’ve heard from so many people that you’re secretly married,” to which she replied at the time with a giggle, saying, “No, I’m not secretly married.” However, when Khloe asked to see her mom’s hands, she was rocking a giant yellow stone on that finger! Still, Kris shut it down, telling her daughter, “Stop. You think I’m gonna get married and not have a big ass party?” adding, “No, Khloé, I’m not secretly married. I swear to God, on all my kids and daddy.”

While it’s unclear if these two are now engaged with the appearance of Kris’ new bling, the 67-year-old and 42-year-old do live together in Calabasas, next door to Khloe. According to The Daily Star, the diamond Kris posted, which featured simple band with clear-cut, massive center stone, is estimated to be worth over $1.2 million. A jewelry expert also informed the outlet that the ring is a heart cut shape and around 10 carats, with baguette diamonds on both sides.

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Kris and Corey for comment and have yet to receive a response.