Kim Kardashian, Grandma Kris Jenner, & More Of Aire Scott’s Family Celebrate Kylie’s Son’s 1st Birthday

Aire turned 1 and his family celebrated with sweet tributes on social media, including an incredible video montage from his mama, Kylie.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 2, 2023 2:47PM EST
View gallery
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian is seen after attending her son Saint West's basketball game and stops at 7-Eleven for snacks. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Doting Mother Kim Kardashian proves to be 'Mom Goals' as she goes all out showing support her daughter North's basketball game in Los Angeles. North and Saint hold onto Kim as they make their way through the crowd after the game. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The party didn’t stop for the KarJenner clan as they celebrated Kylie Jenner’s son Aire’s first birthday a day after his sister Stormi’s lavish shindig to commemorate her turning 5! And just like they did for Kylie’s daughter, the fam came out in force to mark Aire’s milestone on Thursday, February 2. Not only did Kylie share a sweet video montage on Instagram of the baby boy, whom, along with Stormi, she shares with Travis Scott, but grandmother Kris Jenner and auntie Kim Kardashian gave a shout out as well.

Kylie shocked fans with her candid clips of Aire, as she and Travis have been very private about the tot since he arrived in February 2022, including not revealing his real name until a few weeks ago! In the montage, the makeup mogul, 24, couldn’t help but kiss Aire every chance she had, as they splashed around by the ocean, hung out on the playground and snuggled up on the couch together. It’s quite obvious Aire was treated like a king by his mama during their first year together!

Kris gushed over her grandson on social media too. The spritely matriarch took to her Instagram to share a sweet snap of herself standing next to Aire as they gazed out a window together. “You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!!” Kris captioned the post. “You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever Lovey xo.”

Following suit, Kim shared the most adorable picture of Aire to her Instagram Stories, with the little gentleman rocking a bucket hat and swimsuit. “Happy Birthday sweet Aire, we love you so much!,” she captioned the pic. “The Cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you! We got you for life! We Can’t wait for a lifetime of memories!”

All the sweet shout outs come after the family got into party mode during Stormi’s birthday extravaganza. Kylie’s sister Kim shared a peek into the fabulous fete on her Instagram Stories. Stormi and Aire’s cousins True Thompson, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 6, were also featured in Khloe Kardashian’s footage of the party. It was a grand time had by all, according to the KarJenner’s chronicles!

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad