Kim Kardashian, Grandma Kris Jenner, & More Of Aire Scott’s Family Celebrate Kylie’s Son’s 1st Birthday

The party didn’t stop for the KarJenner clan as they celebrated Kylie Jenner’s son Aire’s first birthday a day after his sister Stormi’s lavish shindig to commemorate her turning 5! And just like they did for Kylie’s daughter, the fam came out in force to mark Aire’s milestone on Thursday, February 2. Not only did Kylie share a sweet video montage on Instagram of the baby boy, whom, along with Stormi, she shares with Travis Scott, but grandmother Kris Jenner and auntie Kim Kardashian gave a shout out as well.

Kylie shocked fans with her candid clips of Aire, as she and Travis have been very private about the tot since he arrived in February 2022, including not revealing his real name until a few weeks ago! In the montage, the makeup mogul, 24, couldn’t help but kiss Aire every chance she had, as they splashed around by the ocean, hung out on the playground and snuggled up on the couch together. It’s quite obvious Aire was treated like a king by his mama during their first year together!

Kris gushed over her grandson on social media too. The spritely matriarch took to her Instagram to share a sweet snap of herself standing next to Aire as they gazed out a window together. “You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!!” Kris captioned the post. “You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever Lovey xo.”

Following suit, Kim shared the most adorable picture of Aire to her Instagram Stories, with the little gentleman rocking a bucket hat and swimsuit. “Happy Birthday sweet Aire, we love you so much!,” she captioned the pic. “The Cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you! We got you for life! We Can’t wait for a lifetime of memories!”

All the sweet shout outs come after the family got into party mode during Stormi’s birthday extravaganza. Kylie’s sister Kim shared a peek into the fabulous fete on her Instagram Stories. Stormi and Aire’s cousins True Thompson, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 6, were also featured in Khloe Kardashian’s footage of the party. It was a grand time had by all, according to the KarJenner’s chronicles!