Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Without Kris Jenner: Photos

Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.

Corey’s outing with Sean and Veronika comes just a few weeks after KarJenner fans speculated he and Kris, whom he’s been dating since 2014, split and accused her of photoshopping him in her Christmas photos. The photo was supposedly taken at her daughter Kourtney Kardashian‘s Christmas eve party and Kris shared it to her Instagram stories after the breakup rumors began to swirl.

In the snapshot, the two of them were standing and posing together as she wore a long red dress and he wore a black silky outfit. One fan pointed out the fact that he appeared to be standing on her gown, which raised a lot of followers’ eyebrows. “Maybe he was photoshopped in,” one follower wrote, while another shared, “definitely photoshopped in.”

It’s unclear if Kris and Corey have called it quits or if fans are speculating wrong, but he made headlines just two days ago when eagle-eyed fans noticed he wasn’t included in Kim Kardashian‘s private family group text. The SKIMS founder shared a photo of her phone’s screen after she asked everyone in the text if they were okay after an earthquake hit the Los Angeles, CA area. They also noticed Kim’s former stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner, didn’t appear in the group text either.

In addition to the speculation about his relationship status with Kris, Corey recently came under attack when he showed up to a Los Angeles Lakers game with a $40K Birkin bag. The public accused him of flaunting the expensive bag as he held it in front of him. He was sitting near former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade at the game and seemed relaxed and content.