LeBron James & Tristan Thompson Spotted Out With 3 Mystery Women In Toronto — See Pic

With their significant others nowhere in sight, Tristan Thompson and LeBron James were spotted out for a meal with several mystery women. WTF is going on!?

They may play for different basketball teams now, but Tristan Thompson and LeBron James are still buddies! In fact, the guys were in Toronto together over the weekend, and someone spotted them out for lunch together. However, they weren’t alone. The guys were joined by three unidentified ladies, as well as two security guards. The identity of the women is unclear, but none of them are Tristan’s girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, or LeBron’s wife, Savannah James! Naturally, this could’ve just been a friendly meeting or business lunch, but the guys’ company definitely has fans talking.

One Twitter user even hinted that his own girlfriend spent time with Tristan and LeBron over the weekend. “This girl seriously met and partied with LeBron, Tristan & Migos I can’t even be mad at her for not picking up my call,” he wote. The Migos were in town performing at Toronto’s Caribana festival. The details of this alleged “party” that Tristan and LeBron attended were not revealed. However, Tristan has been in the doghouse for several months after he was caught cheating on a pregnant Khloe Kardsahian in April, so it doesn’t exactly look good for him to be called out for partying with mysterious women.

Even though Tristan was unfaithful, Khloe stayed with him, and they’ve been raising their daughter, True Thompson, together since her April 12 birth. After Tristan’s basketball season ended, they headed back to L.A. to be closer to Khloe’s family for the summer. Things seem to be going well between the couple, as well — Tristan even surprised his lady with balloons and flowers when she arrived home from a work trip last week.

We’re certainly not going to jump to conclusions just because of one photo of a group of people having lunch, especially since Tristan really seems to be committing himself to Khloe after their past drama. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Tristan and LeBron for comment.