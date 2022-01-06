LeBron James Seemingly Taunts Tristan Thompson After Scoring Against His Team — Watch

One day after Tristan Thompson confirmed that he fathered a third child, he was heckled by his former NBA teammate, LeBron James, as their teams played each other in a basketball game.

Tristan Thompson stayed on the bench when his team, the Sacramento Kings, played the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 4. However, that didn’t stop his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James, from taunting him! In a video from the game, which you can see here, LeBron can be seen racing past the Kings’ bench after scoring a crucial basket during the game. “I’m a motherf***ing problem!” he shouted, right as he walked by Tristan, who kept a stoic expression after the confrontation. The Lakers went on to win the game 122-114.

The Jan. 4 game came just one day after Tristan revealed on Instagram that a paternity test confirmed he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Tristan already shares a son, Prince, with Jordan Craig and a daughter, True, with Khloe Kardashian. At the end of 2021, Maralee’s court documents asking for child support from Tristan went public. In the docs, she alleged that she and Tristan had been having a months-long affair at the beginning of the year, while he was with Khloe. At the time, Tristan claimed he only hooked up with Maralee one time (in March 2021), but further evidence suggested an affair that went on for months beforehand, as well.

In addition to confirming the paternity news, Tristan also publicly apologized to Khloe for the situation. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

This is not the first time that Tristan was caught being unfaithful to Khloe. In fact, when she got back together with him at the beginning of 2021, it was after months of healing due to Tristan’s tryst with Jordyn Woods in Jan. 2019. Before that, Khloe learned of another instance of infidelity RIGHT before she gave birth to True in April 2018. At that time, she chose to stay with Tristan so they could start their family together.

This time, though, Khloe knows better. “[Tristan]’s words mean nothing to her anymore,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She can’t trust him and she will never be able to trust him again. She knows she deserves better than this.”