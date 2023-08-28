Adele Hints At Future Baby Plans With BF Rich Paul While Helping Fan Name Child At Concert: Watch

Is Adele about to be a mom again? The 35-year-old hitmaker certainly hinted at plans she may have a baby with boyfriend Rich Paul during a concert! Videos making their way around TikTok (see below) show the mom of one rocking a black beaded dress while helping a fan pick out a name for her baby girl. “I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone,” the singer responded. The fan then said she was attempting to narrow it down between Spencer and Parker for the baby girl, to which Adele said, “I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name.”

Adele notably suggested the name Ray, and the fan was delighted — she claimed she’d already chosen that as a middle name! “Stop!” the fan exclaimed, adding, “that’s the middle name.” In any case, it’s little surprise that the “Skyfall” singer is talking about babies — she’s opened up on the topic many times. She’s already a mum to son Angelo, 10, with ex Simon Konecki.

During a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she admitted she liked the idea of expanding her brood. “I would like more children,” she said. “It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I didn’t because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so.” And in 2022, a source told HL that she definitely has plans to expand.

“Adele wants to have more children in the next year and add to her family,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “She did not buy an 8-bedroom house for just her and her son! She believes that she has found ‘the one’ in Rich and sees herself growing old with him.”

They continued, explaining that the home she purchased — previously belonging to Sylvester Stallone — was a “first step” towards building a family. “This house purchase is the first step in that and, ultimately, she wants to get remarried and have her happily ever after. She is going to miss certain aspects of living in the UK, but she is very much looking forward to starting the next chapter of her life now.”