Adele & Rich Paul’s $58 Million Mansion, Previously Owned By Sylvester Stallone, Revealed In Photos

Adele just shared a beautiful series of photos to her Instagram on Wednesday, showing herself and boyfriend Rich Paul couple standing in front of a gorgeous white-colored home and Rich holding a key in his hand. The couple is ready to make a home together, and that home is apparently a $58 million Beverly Hills mansion that was once owned by actor Sylvester Stallone!

The 18,587 square-foot property, designed by Richard Landry, is Adele’s fourth added home to her portfolio, and boasts eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Per the Daily Mail, the Rocky actor had apparently purchased the home in the ’90s and initially listed it for $110, but eventually cut down the price to $85 million. Sitting on 3.5 acres of land,

A view of the home’s backyard shows a beautiful, expansive pool with plenty of space for entertaining and holding parties or just relaxing under the sun.

Another shot inside the home details the gorgeous layout for the kitchen and living room, showing an open concept space with plentiful light and air leading into the space. The current design showcases a beautifully serene color scheme with cerulean-colored lower cabinets and sand-colored upper cabinets. The living room boasts plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing, with an equally calm, yet stylish aesthetic.

Another nice feature of the abode is an expansive home theater, with a large screen and cozy seating areas, ideal for kicking back to watch movies or binging a favorite TV show.

More photos of the property — interior and exterior — can be found here.

It looks like Adele and Rich are off the the races to start their new life! Although Rich has yet to propose, they seem to be enjoying the time they’re spending together while making a house a home.

In December, a source told us that Adele and Rich were the “perfect” couple, and that they “complement each other very well.”

“Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is. He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.