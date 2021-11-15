Adele Reveals Whether She Wants More Children After Divorce From Simon Konecki

Adele is known for being candid about her life, and this was no different when the mom-of-one spoke to Oprah about the possibility of having more children in the future.

And this is why we love Adele. During her very intimate sit down interview with the legendary Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS on Sunday, November 14, the 33-year-old singer and mother of one revealed that she isn’t opposed to having more kids following her divorce from ex Simon Konecki. “I would like more children. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I didn’t because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so,” Adele said.

Adele got extremely candid about her life during her sit-down with Oprah. She talked about Simon, whom she shares her 9-year-old son with, and said that her ex “probably saved my life” while they were together. “He came at such a moment, whereas the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me, like, especially at the time in my life,” Adele said. “I was so young and I just think I got a bit lost in all of it. He came in and was stable. The most stable person I’ve ever had in my life up until that point, even now I trust him with my life.”

The Grammy winner filed for divorce from Simon back in 2019. This year, Adele started dating sports agent Rich Paul, whom she also spoke about with Oprah. “He’s just hilarious. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart,” she explained. “It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.” Adele also said the “timing” of this new romance couldn’t be better. “I’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well,” the superstar said.

The CBS special not only allowed Adele to speak about her life after her divorce, but also share 10, incredibly special performances with an exclusive, star-studded crowd at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. After singing her hits like Hello and Rolling in the Deep, she busted out her first ever performances of songs off of her new album 30, including I Drink Wine and the smash first single, Easy on Me.