Adele Shares She Wants To ‘Be Married’ For The ‘Rest Of Her Life’ To Rich Paul In Concert: Watch

Adele, 35, plans on being “married” to her boyfriend Rich Paul, 41, for the rest of their lives. The singer revealed her hopeful plans while on stage during a recent concert and a fan took to Twitter to share the epic moment. “I intend to be married to the rest of my life to my man,” the talented singer/songwriter said in a microphone, in the clip, which can be seen below.

Once Adele’s memorable words made their way around social media, her fans couldn’t help but express excitement over her feelings for the sports agent. They added crying emojis to express their emotions and red hearts to express their love. Others wondered if she and Rich already had a wedding date set.

Before Adele got her fans’ attention with her marriage confession on stage, she made headlines for being spotted sitting courtside at a basketball game with her beau. It was during the NBA Playoffs and the Los Angeles Lakers were up against the Golden State Warriors. She wore a tan button-down long-sleeved top and matching pants with strappy black heels, and he wore a black tracksuit and sneakers. They were seated near other familiar faces, like Kim Kardashian, and it was just one of many basketball dates they’ve been seen on since they started dating.

Adele and Rich were first romantically linked in the summer of 2021 and have seemed inseparable ever since. They have moved in to a house together and often gush over their feelings for each other in interviews. In Nov. 2021, a source told HollywoodLife that Adele’s romance with Rich was “different” from any other romance she’s been, including her marriage with ex Simon Konecki.

“Adele has been in her fair share of relationships and this one is different; she feels that she can throw around the soul mate card for Rich because it just feels that right,” the source said. “Adele is having such an amazing time with Rich, they really have connected over each’s sense of humor, and they really admire each other’s work ethic. They allow time to spend together and also give each other plenty of space so they are not overbearing with each other.”