Adele & Rich Paul Are Seen On Lakers Date Night As They Watch Game Against Nuggets: Photos

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul were spotted cheering on the LA Lakers during their Western Conference Finals playoff against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The “Hello” singer, who has quickly become a staple at the NBA games, looked stunning in her casual ensemble of an oversized black shirt and gray sweatpants, while her adorable sports agent beau was all smiles in his navy tracksuit.

The superstar couple were among major glitterati at the Crypto.com arena in downtown LA. Jake Gyllenhaal, Denzel Washington and Eddie Murphy were just some of the A-listers cheering on LeBron James and his Lakers. Jack Nicholson and his lookalike son, Ray, 31, also made an appearance. Sadly, the Lakers lost again to the Denver Nuggets, as they head into the fourth game of the series on Monday with no wins.

Adele and Rich are no strangers to partying with the stars for the Lakers run at a championship. In the beginning of May, the cute couple were joined by Tristan Thompson and Corey Gamble to celebrate the Lakers win against the Warriors with a late-night shindig at the exclusive Birds Streets Club in West Hollywood.

The star-studded evening was in large parts thanks to LeBron and Rich’s enduring business relationship. The two besties have been tied together since 2003, when Rich became LeBron’s agent at the very beginning of his NBA career. As they are now more or less inseparable, Adele was brought into their inner circle when she started a romance with Rich! And now it’s one big happy Hollywood family!

Adele and Rich have been going from strength to strength since revealing their romance at a basketball game 2 years earlier. The Grammy winner initially kept the relationship under wraps. “I didn’t really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself,” she said in a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone. The secret didn’t stay a secret for too long, however, when the pair cuddled up at Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals, unofficially announcing they were together.