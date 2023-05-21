Jack Nicholson’s Son Ray, 31, Looks Identical To Dad, 85, As Both Sit Courtside At Lakers Game

Image Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was spotted at his favorites team’s playoff game on Saturday alongside his lookalike son, Ray, 31. The 85-year-old Oscar winner, who recently made his first public appearance in 18 months, looked happy and healthy taking in the Western Conference Final with his only son as they cheered on the Lakers courtside at the Crypto.com arena in downtown LA.

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest vet kept it casual in a navy tee, black jacket with matching pants. His son, who looked just like his famous pops during his Hollywood heyday, donned a plaid jacket, black shirt and denim for the occasion. In sad news, the Lakers lost again to the Denver Nuggets, as they head into the fourth game of the series on Monday with no wins.

It was just a few weeks prior, on April 28, when Jack and Ray had a courtside date at the Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors. The dynamic father-son duo didn’t go unnoticed at the arena, as their images were splashed on the Jumbotron, as seen here. A video montage of Jack in The Shining and as The Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman was also shown before the cameras cut to Jack at his courtside seat, to the delight and applause of the audience. Jack and Ray had some famous visitors stopping by their courtside seats to say hello, like Larry David!

The rare outing at the basketball game comes a few weeks after Jack was spotted outside his Beverly Hills estate after not being seen for a year and a half. As fans know, the legendary actor has been laying low for quite some time, with his last film being 2010’s How Do You Know.

Way back in 1993, Jack opened up about trying to keep private in the public eye. “It’s not that you want to do or not do something,” he told The Deseret News. “It’s just a little bit out of your control. Acting people don’t like to feel self-conscious, they really don’t.”

The legendary actor shares six children with his former partners, including his only ex-wife Sandra Knight. The Shining actor wed Sandra, now 83, back in 1962. The exes welcomed their only daughter Jennifer Nicholson in 1963, before ultimately splitting five years later.

His second child, Caleb James Goddard, was born out of a relationship with Susan Anspach — however, Caleb was later legally adopted by actor Mark Goddard. Jack later met former model Winnie Hollman, who is the mother of his daughter Honey, born in 1981. He became a dad for the third and fourth time via ex Rebecca Broussard, 60, who he was in a relationship with from 1989 to 1994. The former couple are parents to daughter Lorraine, born in 1990, and Ray, born in 1992.