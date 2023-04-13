Jack Nicholson, 85, Spotted For 1st Time In 18 Months While Outside $10M Home: Photos

Oscar winner Jack Nicholson emerged from his Beverly Hills estate after not being seen for a year and a half. In photos you can SEE HERE, the legendary actor, 85, stepped onto the balcony of his Mulholland Drive property to enjoy the outdoors. He wore a bright orange t shirt, comfy black joggers, and a pair of loafers while sitting outside on a wooden chair and looking thoughtful. He also appeared to be pacing on the balcony and examining his surroundings.

The exceptionally rare sighting comes as the father of six seems to have disappeared from public life following a career that is nothing short of monumental. His last film was 2010’s How Do You Know, opposite Owen Wilson and Paul Rudd. He’s known for a string of iconic roles from decades past, including One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), Easy Rider (1969) A Few Good Men (1993) and The Shining (1980.)

He received Academy Awards for his remarkable performances in One Flew Over Cuckoo’s Nest, Terms Of Endearment (1983) and As Good As It Gets (1998.) In all, he received a whopping 12 Oscar nominations of the course of his career before unofficially retiring, not to mention the numerous Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG, and Cannes Film Festival awards and nominations under his belt.

In a rare 1993 interview with The Deseret News, fittingly enough from his Beverly Hills home, the intensely private actor revealed how he got into acting. “I drifted in,” he said simply. “Once in, I just loved the job. There’s one thing they can’t take away from this particular profession: It is an ongoing education. You do go on learning about people, things, how the world works, what people are feeling. If you set people down, learning is really what they’re after in life.”

Even more fascinatingly, he explained why he’s hesitant to even give interviews — and never for television. “They last so long; they rerun ’em and cut ’em just like movies and they show up everywhere,” he opined. Later in the interview, he explained further why he’s been elusive with his public comments.

“It’s not that you want to do or not do something,” he said. “It’s just a little bit out of your control. Acting people don’t like to feel self-conscious, they really don’t. I remember watching an interview with John Huston, and he was asked about his style. He said, `I don’t think I have a style; if I thought I did, I’d feel self-conscious and couldn’t go on working.’ I thought that was particularly astute.”