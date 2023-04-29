Jack Nicholson, 85, Hugs LeBron James After Lakers Win With Son Ray, 31: Rare Photos

The iconic actor, who recently made his first public appearance in 18 months, sat courtside to catch a Lakers game, his first since 2021.

April 29, 2023
Lakers fans enjoyed a huge surprise on Friday night when superfan Jack Nicholson sat courtside for the first time since 2021. The Oscar winner, 85, took in playoff Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com arena in downtown LA alongside his lookalike son, Ray, 31, as seen in pics here. Before the Lakers took the court to eventually defeat the Grizzlies, Lakers’ LeBron James stopped by to give Jack a hug.

Looking every bit Jack Nicholson in dark sunglasses and a dark suit jacket, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actor was all smiles as he greeted the superstar NBA champion with open arms. His son, whom he shares with his ex Rebecca Broussard, took a page from pop’s wardrobe and rocked a pair of tinted sunglass as well! Ray added a bit of flair with an open collar shirt and a baseball cap that read: “The End.”

The dynamic father-son duo didn’t go unnoticed at the arena, as their images were splashed on the Jumbotron, per Deadline. A video montage of Jack in The Shining and as The Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman was also shown before the cameras cut to Jack at his courtside seat, to the delight and applause of the audience. The outlet also reported that Jack and Ray had some famous visitors stopping by their courtside seats to say hello, like Larry David!

The rare outing at the basketball game comes a few weeks after Jack was spotted outside his Beverly Hills estate after not being seen for a year and a half. As fans know, the legendary actor has been laying low for quite some time, with his last film being 2010’s How Do You Know.

Way back in 1993, Jack opened up about trying to keep private in the public eye. “It’s not that you want to do or not do something,” he told The Deseret News. “It’s just a little bit out of your control. Acting people don’t like to feel self-conscious, they really don’t.”

