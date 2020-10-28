See Message
Hollywood Life

Adele Reveals She’s A ‘Single Cat Lady’ After Skepta Dating Rumors Resurface — See Message

Adele, Skepta
AP
British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
News Writer

Adele took to Instagram to announce that she is ‘going back’ to her ‘cave’ after hosting ‘SNL,’ alluding to her relationship status in her post, as fans wonder if she and U.K. rapper Skepta are dating.

Adele seemingly set the record straight on her dating life in a new post she shared to Instagram on October 28. In the post, the Grammy-winner, 32, took some time to thank everyone involved with Saturday Night Live, following her hosting stint on October 24. After wishing fans a “Happy Halloween,” Adele shared her relationship status following a new report claiming that she is dating U.K. rapper, Skepta.

“I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year,” she finished the caption to her post. The message comes the same day that a new report circulated, saying that Adele and Skepta are indeed a new item. But as fans continue to wonder if the two are actually together, the latest speculation surrounding their individual love lives is nothing new for either Adele or Skepta.

Adele
Adele says that she is “single” in her October 28 post, via Instagram.

This isn’t the first time the “Rolling In The Deep” singer has been linked to the 38-year-old grime rapper. Rumors circulated in October 2019 that the two were seeing one another, after Adele split from her husband, Simon Konecki, in April 2019. Adele and Skepta’s status was never confirmed, but the two maintained a fairly flirty relationship.

Adele and Skepta, who both hail from Tottenham, London, and have known one another through the music industry for years, have stoked romance rumors based on their social media interactions in the past. After Adele shared a June Instagram post saying that she was “5 ciders in,” Skepta joked that he had “Finally got [Adele’s] Instagram password lol.” Adele responded with a winking emoji sticking its tongue out and a red heart emoji.

Adele, Skepta
Adele and Skepta have been romantically linked in the past, notably in October 2019 [AP].
Rumors about the two being romantically linked have captivated their fans for some time. The two do appear to get along quite well, and they have a lot in common. Not only are Adele and Skepta both in the music industry, they’re parents, as well. Adele shares her eight-year-old son, Angelo, with ex Simon, while Skepta has a daughter, whom he welcomed at the end of 2018.