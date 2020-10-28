Adele Reveals She’s A ‘Single Cat Lady’ After Skepta Dating Rumors Resurface — See Message

Adele took to Instagram to announce that she is ‘going back’ to her ‘cave’ after hosting ‘SNL,’ alluding to her relationship status in her post, as fans wonder if she and U.K. rapper Skepta are dating.

Adele seemingly set the record straight on her dating life in a new post she shared to Instagram on October 28. In the post, the Grammy-winner, 32, took some time to thank everyone involved with Saturday Night Live, following her hosting stint on October 24. After wishing fans a “Happy Halloween,” Adele shared her relationship status following a new report claiming that she is dating U.K. rapper, Skepta.

“I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year,” she finished the caption to her post. The message comes the same day that a new report circulated, saying that Adele and Skepta are indeed a new item. But as fans continue to wonder if the two are actually together, the latest speculation surrounding their individual love lives is nothing new for either Adele or Skepta.

This isn’t the first time the “Rolling In The Deep” singer has been linked to the 38-year-old grime rapper. Rumors circulated in October 2019 that the two were seeing one another, after Adele split from her husband, Simon Konecki, in April 2019. Adele and Skepta’s status was never confirmed, but the two maintained a fairly flirty relationship.

Adele and Skepta, who both hail from Tottenham, London, and have known one another through the music industry for years, have stoked romance rumors based on their social media interactions in the past. After Adele shared a June Instagram post saying that she was “5 ciders in,” Skepta joked that he had “Finally got [Adele’s] Instagram password lol.” Adele responded with a winking emoji sticking its tongue out and a red heart emoji.

Rumors about the two being romantically linked have captivated their fans for some time. The two do appear to get along quite well, and they have a lot in common. Not only are Adele and Skepta both in the music industry, they’re parents, as well. Adele shares her eight-year-old son, Angelo, with ex Simon, while Skepta has a daughter, whom he welcomed at the end of 2018.