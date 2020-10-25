‘SNL’s took not one but two jabs at now-suspended legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin! The episode, hosted by Adele, was full of zingers.

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live was full zingers and surprises, but perhaps the most unexpected were aimed at CNN‘s legal analyst and New Yorker contributor Jeffrey Toobin, 60, who was suspended after inappropriately exposing himself on a Zoom call. Host Adele, 32, and a group of friends decided to go visit a fortune teller — brilliantly played by Kate McKinnon — and get a look at their futures. “Who here is Tiffany Toobin? I’m seeing your father. And he’s on a Zoom. And his weiner is out on Zoom,” Kate’s fortune teller said.

“Why is his weiner out on Zoom?” SNL‘s “Tiffany” asked, as Kate explained, “I don’t know. But your father is definitely on it. And his weiner is definitely out. And it’s not a great weiner.” She added, “girls! do me a favor — if any of you see J.K. Rowling — tell her stick to the books!”

“New Yorker reporter Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended after getting caught masturbating on a Zoom call. And he’s from the New Yorker, so you know that jerk was dry as hell.” Joke of the night. #SNL pic.twitter.com/dggQJq5Neg — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) October 25, 2020

The shade didn’t towards Jeffrey there, as “Weekend Update” host Michael Che, 37, also got in the action. “New Yorker reporter Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended after getting caught masturbating on a Zoom call. And he’s from the New Yorker, so you know that jerk was dry as hell,” Michael quipped during his segment.

The star went viral after the official Twitter account announced that the Brit would be hosting alongside musical guest H.E.R., 23, and she took to Instagram to express her excitement. “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” she began her post on Oct. 18, including SNL‘s photo of her name on a post-it note along with the Oct. 24 show date. Hosting is a big deal for Adele, who has been open about her struggles with stage freight, which she addressed in her monologue.

“I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?” the Grammy winning superstar went on via Instagram. Although Adele was making her hosting debut, she has appeared as musical guest twice: the show helped put her on the map back in the U.S. when she sang “Cold Shoulder” and “Chasing Shoulder” back in 2008. This will also mark her first appearance since her incredible weight loss!

“It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all,” she also wrote, signing off “See you next week…Adele.” Notably, she also performed hit “Hello” and “When We Were Young” back in 2015.

Celeb pals of Adele were stoked about the announcement, including Justin Timberlake! “I AM ABOUT THIS!!!!!!” he gushed in the comments, while Kim Kardashian added, “You’re going to be so amazing!!” She can say that again! Rita Wilson also showed some love, adding “I will be watching and laughing with you!!! Congratulations ! You are so naturally funny this is going to be a breeze.”