Adele: What Motivated Her To Lose Weight & Get In Shape After Split

Adele’s weight loss transformation was something that didn’t happen ‘overnight’ for the Grammy winning star.

Social media practically lost their minds after Adele, 32, shocked millions of people in her latest Instagram post. The “Hello” singer appeared super slimmed down in a little black dress while thanking her fans for the “birthday love” and showing her support for the first responders and essential workers during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Turns out her dramatic transformation was something that the mother-of-one simply put her mind to and it really paid off. “Adele lost the weight for herself,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Being in LA and in her industry comes with pressures to look a certain way, so of course that was a very big motivator for her. There wasn’t one thing that happened at all to make her start dieting and working out more, she just seemed to do it. She wanted to do it slowly.”

The divorce from her now ex-husband Simon Konecki, 46, was a “partial factor” in Adele making such a drastic life change but it wasn’t “the main catalyst” at the end of the day. “She knows looking good is great revenge,” our insider added. Another HL source recently spilled hat she won’t be speaking “badly” about him on her upcoming album. She “would never do something like that out of respect for Simon as the father of her son,” they said.

“It seems to be just about being healthy,” our insider continued about Adele’s reasoning for shedding the pounds. “She doesn’t really talk about it and people don’t really ask. She’s very, very private and seems to still be getting used to her new body and look. It was a really slow, gradual and healthy process.”

There’s also a major humorous aspect to all of this for Adele. “She finds it funny people think it just happened. She started this journey slowly a couple of years ago. People would notice small changes and then it became drastic looking over time. She’s always seemed happy and she just seems to be getting used to her new figure.”