See Comment
Hollywood Life

Adele & Skepta’s Flirty IG Exchange Has Fans Buzzing About Their Rumored Romance: ‘I’m Here For It’

Adele, Skepta
REX/Shutterstock
British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Adele shared gorgeous photos of herself reliving her 2016 Glastonbury performance from home and Skepta, who she’s rumored to be dating, made a flirty joke about her password in the comments.

Adele, 32, and Skepta, 37, got fans’ attention when they had a flirty exchange on Instagram over the weekend, around eight months after romance rumors about them first started. The exchange happened in the comments section of the British singer’s latest post, which featured pics of her reliving her 2016 Glastonbury performance by watching it on TV from her home and wearing her gorgeous dress from that night. After admitting she was “5 ciders in” in the caption for the pics, the MC was quick to respond with a cheeky message.

Adele, Skepta
Courtesy of Instagram

“Finally got your Instagram password lol,” the rapper wrote before Adele came up with her own cheeky and warm response. It only included a winking emoji and a red heart emoji but no words were really needed since the affectionate comment indicated a friendly relationship between the two artists.

Fans took notice of the exchange right away and began to speculate whether or not it was proof that a love connection has been going on behind the scenes. “I’m here for it,” one follower wrote while another asked Skepta, “Did you take the pics?” A third replied, “Wait a damn minute!” as a fourth straight up asked, “What does this mean?”

View this post on Instagram

5 ciders in 👌🏻

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Although neither Adele or Skepta have confirmed or denied that they’re in a relationship, they reportedly have a “close bond” and “a special connection”, according to The Sun. “They’re spending more and more time together,” a source told the outlet in late Sept. It’s also been known that the two potential lovebirds have been good friends for years now, so if a romance was blooming, they most likely already know a lot about each other.

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” Skepta said in an interview with ES Magazine back in 2016. “She speaks to me about how things are going.”

Adele’s love life went under a microscope after she filed for divorce from ex Simon Konecki in Sept. The former pair tied the knot in May 2018 and share their son, Angelo, 7. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they are doing everything they can to make sure their son is “happy and well-adjusted” and staying amicable.