Adele & Skepta’s Flirty IG Exchange Has Fans Buzzing About Their Rumored Romance: ‘I’m Here For It’

Adele shared gorgeous photos of herself reliving her 2016 Glastonbury performance from home and Skepta, who she’s rumored to be dating, made a flirty joke about her password in the comments.

Adele, 32, and Skepta, 37, got fans’ attention when they had a flirty exchange on Instagram over the weekend, around eight months after romance rumors about them first started. The exchange happened in the comments section of the British singer’s latest post, which featured pics of her reliving her 2016 Glastonbury performance by watching it on TV from her home and wearing her gorgeous dress from that night. After admitting she was “5 ciders in” in the caption for the pics, the MC was quick to respond with a cheeky message.

“Finally got your Instagram password lol,” the rapper wrote before Adele came up with her own cheeky and warm response. It only included a winking emoji and a red heart emoji but no words were really needed since the affectionate comment indicated a friendly relationship between the two artists.

Fans took notice of the exchange right away and began to speculate whether or not it was proof that a love connection has been going on behind the scenes. “I’m here for it,” one follower wrote while another asked Skepta, “Did you take the pics?” A third replied, “Wait a damn minute!” as a fourth straight up asked, “What does this mean?”

Although neither Adele or Skepta have confirmed or denied that they’re in a relationship, they reportedly have a “close bond” and “a special connection”, according to The Sun. “They’re spending more and more time together,” a source told the outlet in late Sept. It’s also been known that the two potential lovebirds have been good friends for years now, so if a romance was blooming, they most likely already know a lot about each other.

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” Skepta said in an interview with ES Magazine back in 2016. “She speaks to me about how things are going.”

Adele’s love life went under a microscope after she filed for divorce from ex Simon Konecki in Sept. The former pair tied the knot in May 2018 and share their son, Angelo, 7. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they are doing everything they can to make sure their son is “happy and well-adjusted” and staying amicable.