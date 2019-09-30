Adele isn’t wasting any time getting back in the dating game after splitting from husband Simon Konecki in April. She’s reportedly dating British rapper and record producer Skepta.

Now that Adele has officially filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki after separating in April, she’s got a new man. The “Someone Like You” singer is reportedly dating British rapper and record producer Skepta, 37. UK’s The Sun reports that the two — who both hail from Tottenham, North London — have been in regular contact since Adele’s split from Simon and it’s turning into something more than the close friendship they already have.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” a source tells the publication.“They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.” The paper reports that the two celebrated the MC’s 37th birthday at the Crystal Maze experience in London a few weeks ago.

Adele has a son Angelo who turns seven on Oct. 9, and Skepta — real name Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr. — became a dad to a little girl in Nov. of 2018. He’s never revealed who the baby’s mother is, but him getting another woman pregnant is allegedly what caused then-girlfriend Naomi Cambell, 49, to break up with him in Aug. of 2018. “They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well,” the insider reveals. Adele is so darn private that she secretly married Simon in 2016 after five years of dating and didn’t confirm it until she mentioned it offhand during a concert in Brisbane, Australia in 2017.

Adele initiated things as a fan in May of 2016, when she posted a photo of Skepta to her Instagram with the words “Tottenham Boy” and a red heart emoji and tagged his single #Konnichiwa. He reposted with a rose and “love you.” Several months later he told the website IBTimes UK, “She gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well. I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham.” Later that year he told ES Magazine that “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going.” Now it looks like their three-year friendship could be turning into romance.