Naomi Campbell Holds Hands With Rapper Wizkid After Alleged Breakup With Skepta: See Pic

Naomi Campbell may have a new man in her life! The model was spotted holding hands with the Nigerian rapper Wizkid at the GQ Awards!

It appears that Naomi Campbell has officially moved on from her breakup with rapper Skepta and has found a new beau. While arriving at the GQ Awards on Sep. 5 in London, the 48-year-old model was spotted holding hands with the Nigerian rapper Wizkid, 28. If this isn’t a confirmation of her split with Skepta, we don’t know what is! Check out their sweet PDA on the GQ Awards red carpet in our pic below!

Skepta and Naomi reportedly broke up earlier in August after Skepta allegedly got another woman pregnant. Skepta posted an image of a 4D ultrasound to his Instagram on July 30, with just a flower emoji as a caption. Needless to say, fans were freaking out that Naomi was expecting but judging from the fact she’s now been seen with Wizkid and does not look pregnant whatsoever, it’s safe to assume that perhaps someone else is the future mother of Skepta’s kid.

We reported earlier how after Rihanna started dating Hassan Jameel, Naomi Campbell was upset over the fact her ex was dating the pop singer. “Naomi has known about Rihanna dating Jameel for a while and she is furious about them being together,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “On a superficial level, Naomi feels she’s hotter and more successful than Rihanna, so it’s frustrating to see the photos circulating online. Given their poor dating histories, Naomi doubts they will last very long as a couple.”

We’ll keep you posted on how this burgeoning relationship develops. In the meantime, check out all of Naomi’s pics in our gallery above!