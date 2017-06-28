Naomi Campbell ‘Furious’ Rihanna Is Dating Ex Hassan Jameel & Doubts They’ll Last

Better sharpen your claws, ladies. Naomi Campbell is ‘furious’ that Rihanna is dating her ex, Hassan Jameel, and has serious doubts that they’ll last, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Move over Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, there’s a new catfight in town! Naomi Campbell, 47, is LIVID after seeing pictures of Rihanna, 29, making out with her ex-boyfriend, billionaire Hassan Jameel, all over Spain, and doesn’t see their new relationship going any further than a simple hookup. “Naomi has known about Rihanna dating Jameel for a while and she is furious about them being together,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “On a superficial level, Naomi feels she’s hotter and more successful than Rihanna, so it’s frustrating to see the photos circulating online.”

That being said, the English beauty takes pride in confidently thinking that their spark will quickly fade — probably as soon as RiRi returns to the US. “Given their poor dating histories, Naomi doubts they will last very long as a couple,” the source continues. Naomi, who was tied to the money-maker in July 2016 at the time of the British Summer Time Festival, knows how flirty he can be the first few weeks before jumping ship to another woman. As for Rihanna, well, her dating life has been pretty public so it’s not hard to observe her failed romances with Chris Brown and Drake.

Hassan and the “Pon De Replay” singer were first spotted together in Spain on June 27, where they engaged in some SIZZLING PDA in a hot tub. Soon after, new photos surfaced of them walking around town and visiting a local coffee shop. Rihanna held freshly picked flowers on their date, which we can only assume she received from her handsome Middle Eastern man. The smiles on both their faces is undeniable! Naomi’s predictions could very easily be wrong, but only time will tell!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Naomi — will Rihanna and Hassan last?