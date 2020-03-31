Adele’s Rumored BF Skepta Seemingly Raps About Her On New Track: ‘They Talk About You In The Press’

Did Skepta just spit a few bars about his alleged romance with Adele? On a new track, UK rapper seeming referenced how it’s hard to ‘handle the fame’ when you end up falling for ‘a star.’

“Uh, mic check, it’s S,” raps Skepta, 37, on “Mic Check,” a song off Insomnia, his album with rappers Chip and Young Adz, released on Mar. 27. On the track, Skepta seemingly references his rumored romance with Adele, 31. “Gave her the sex, she said she feel it in her chest / Can you handle the fame? You know you’re f-cking with a star / When you’re f-cking with me, they talk about you in the press / Took a little time just to get it together / Better late than never,” he spits, according to Genius.

“Matching Alyx hoodies for the rainy weather / Lost count how many times I broke your heart /I’m tryna make it better, you know.” Neither Adele (real name Adele Adkins) or Skepta (real name Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr.) confirmed the relationship, and it’s been rather quiet on the romance front with these two since then. They first sparked talk of a love connection in September 2019, right after Adele filed for divorce from Simon Konekci, the husband she had split from just five months prior.

Skepta and Adele reportedly became close over similar heartbreaks. In 2018, he became a father to a little girl. He never revealed the identity of the mother, but him knocking her up reportedly caused his then-rumored girlfriend Naomi Campbell, 49, to kick him to the curb. With both mourning the loss of love, Adele and Skepta were “there for each other a lot,” reported The Sun, who also claimed they were spending more and more time together. They were also very “private about their love lives,” so the lack of any updates from either seems to be on-brand.

As of late, when it comes to Adele, the attention has not been on who’s she’s dating, but how amazingly fit she looks. At the start of 2020, Adele emerged slender and slim after dropping 100 Lbs. She “has never felt better in her life,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It has taken her so much hard work and determination, she’s totally transformed her lifestyle.” The “Hello” singer now “does all the L.A. stuff she used to laugh at,” which includes drinking green juice, hiking, Pilates, and having a personal trainer.

“She’s a happy person for sure,” Camila Goodis, Adele’s former trainer, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She got a divorce, and I think that’s a great motivation to feel good, even better about yourself. I am divorced myself, and I do remember after my divorce, I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to look at the best version of myself, not for him or for anyone.”