See Pics

Adele Glows In Low Cut Dress As She Leaves London Palladium With BF Rich Paul After 1st Performance In 4 Years

adele
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
Adele Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Adele and Rich Paul Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Adele has stunned in a glittering, off-the-shoulder dress after her long-awaited return to the stage. She was joined by her new BF Rich Paul.

Adele, 33, has returned to the stage, performing at the London Palladium on November 6 as part of an ITV special, titled An Audience With Adele. The taping marked her first major performance in four years, and her new beau Rich Paul watched in the star-studded audience. The “Skyfall” singer stunned in a black off-the-shoulder gown, which featured puffy sleeves and a glittering bodice.

adele
Adele and Rich Paul. Image: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

When she was seen getting into a car alongside Rich after the show, her glamorous curls were on display, along with her impeccable makeup look, featuring dark eye shadow and long lashes. Her sports agent BF, 39, cut an equally chic figure in a light grey velvet suit, as he helped her into the vehicle.

Adele first opened up about her romance with the sports industry heavy-hitter in an interview with Vogue for the November 2021 issue. She got candid about the new relationship, revealing that she “didn’t mean to go public with it.” She said she just loves “being around” the sports agent.

Related Gallery

Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The Singer's Transformation

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

adele
Adele stuns in a black dress. Image: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

While Rich and a slew of other big names heard Adele perform hits from her new album at the taping, it was not the first time a fellow A-lister had heard the upcoming project. The singer previously revealed she shared the work with Drake last year. “I played it to Drake last year when he was in town,” she said on Saturday, Oct. 16 during an appearance on radio show Capital Breakfast. “And I was like ‘is this what people want, or not want?’ And he said ‘absolutely’ but that’s it really.”

She continued, “Drake’s obviously incredible and amazing as well as being my mate, but I don’t send it around to various people being like ‘can I get your thoughts on this?” Adele added. “It’s always about how it makes me feel, quality control is my forté, and I can write a song about my own experiences and my own life…people certainly aren’t waiting for a club banger from me.”