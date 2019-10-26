Adele Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss At Dinner In Malibu — See Before & After Pics 

Adele has been out and about recently, attending Drake’s 33rd birthday party and Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding.

Adele, 31, looks better than she ever has! The singer was seen stepping out for dinner in Malibu, California in a fall-ready sweater dress and gorgeous camel over-the-knee boots on Friday, Oct. 25! The outfit showed off her unbelievable new figure, which she credits to Instagram influencer Joe Wicks, otherwise known as The Body Coach. The singer reportedly followed Joe and began doing his workouts at home, in addition to hiring her close friend Jennifer Lawrence‘s trainer Dalton Wong. Pilates have also become part of her regimen thanks to friend and X Factor judge Ayda Field.

Adele was dining at the ritzy Nobu for the Friday night outing, which is located along the iconic Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The restaurant is a hotspot for celebrities, and a go-to for people like Drake, Willow Smith, and many more. The “Rolling In The Deep” singer appeared to be having an enjoyable evening out as she wandered outside with a drink in hand. The gorgeous singer kept her hair in a sleek ponytail, as she rocked her signature black winged liner and carried a clutch bag.

“Even when I was signing a contract, most of the industry knew if anyone ever dared say: “Lose weight” to me, they wouldn’t be working with me,” Adele revealed to People magazine in 2012. In an Instagram post this past week, she admitted that “used to cry but now I sweat” — and it’s been reported that she’s lost “three stone,” which equates to just over 40 pounds!

In addition to beefing up the physical activity, the mom-of-one has also adopted the Sirtfood Diet, which is low in sugar. The singer has previously admitted she has a sweet tooth, but told Rolling Stone in 2015 that refuses to completely “deprive” herself of dessert — live your best life, girl!

Adele has had quite the week, attending Drake’s 33rd birthday party at the Goya studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 24. For the soiree, Adele showed off her figure in a black velvet dress by Etro. Adele and Drake have been friends for some time, and she is currently romantically linked to Drake’s friend and collaborator Skepta, 37, who also hails from the UK. The relationship would mark Adele’s first since splitting with husband Simon Konecki, 45, who is the father of her 7-year-old son Angelo. Just last week, she was also in Rhode Island for Jennifer Lawrence‘s star-studded wedding!