Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 2, Rolls Around In Her $389 Mini Lamborghini — See Pics

Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi Webster looked to be having a blast during a bright & sunny day in her very expensive toy car!

Vroom vroom! Kylie Jenner, 22, captured yet another precious moment with her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, that the world is ogling over. The beauty mogul got all in her feelings while taking snaps of her in and around her mini-Lamborghini on Friday, July 31, that featured a custom Louis Vuitton multicolored logo print with a black interior. The retail price for this cool car? $389! It was something that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gifted her when she was only 10-months-old back in late 2018.

Oh my, could this be any cuter? Stormi looked as adorable as can be in her all-black ensemble that she paired with a super fashionable pair of sneakers. She rested on top of her play automobile while gazing into her mini purse which included one of Kylie’s real luxury cars in the background. “my baby’s not a baby anymore,” she wrote as the caption next to a couple of black heart emojis.

Stormi has had quite the fun summer so far amid millions of us still being in quarantine. She’s been living life to the fullest and we can’t get enough of all the precious moments her doting mother posts on social media! The little one melted our hearts when Kylie shared a video of her rocking a lavender leotard and tutu while running through a fountain earlier this month.

She also had a fun day out with Kylie and her daddy Travis Scott, 28, on Saturday, July 19. The party-of-three were photographed making their way through Laguna Beach, California, where the mother/daughter duo held hands during their relaxing journey.

Stormi has also been partying with her cousins during self-isolation. She and her BFF True Thompson, 2, had the sweetest outing with each other on Sunday, July 19, where the two got all wet after playing with water balloons!