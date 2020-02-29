Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou showed off their toned bodies as they soaked up the sun on their lavish tropical getaway!

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, are having the time of their lives! The BFF duo are currently enjoying a beach vacay and showed off their fit bikini bodies in back-to-back videos on Kylie’s Instagram shared Saturday, Feb. 29. “Alright,” Kylie says — seemingly in a southern accent — rocking a string-tie black bikini top and bold black sunglasses. “My friends in the back,” she then hilariously adds, as Stassie — clad in a neon green two-piece with her hair in a top knot — makes her way up to the camera. Dancing to Rosalia‘s super sexy Spanish tune “Malamente (Cap. 1: Augurio),” the girls looked absolutely incredible as they showed off their toned abs and legs.

In the next video, Kylie backs up to show off her entire look — which included a pretty gold cross necklace and matching black bottom — as a twerking Stassie revealed her cheeky green bottom and a luxe Cartier Love bracelet. As always, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO played around with an Instagram face filter, this time opting for a floral design called the “muraka jungle.” Kylie’s newly-dyed honey highlights were on full display in the videos, and we can’t get over how gorgeous they look! The beauty queen appeared to be rocking a more natural look, opting for a matte peach lipstick — likely from her own line — and her signature baby pink manicure. For her part, Stassi stunned as she went makeup-free!

Kylie’s other close friends Victoria Villarroel, Amber Asaly and Yris Palmer also joined on the beach getaway. “I love this trip,” Yris declared as Kylie filmed her at a bar prior to showing several tequila shots being poured. Kylie later shared a trio of photos that showed her and Stassie soaking up the sun poolside! “Saturday’s are for the girls💛💛,” she captioned the photos. While Kylie didn’t reveal her location, the resort looks absolutely incredible from the earlier photos and videos she shared!

The Keeping Up star revealed she was on the luxe getaway on Friday, Feb. 29 when she posted a pic of herself and daughter Stormi, 2, sweetly holding hands on the beach! “you and me,” she captioned the picturesque image.