Kylie Jenner Sweetly Holds 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi’s Hand In Cute Vacation Pic

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster have left town for a lavish vacation in a tropical destination! During the trip, the mom-daughter duo shared an adorable moment by the water.



Kylie Jenner, 22, is taking a break from her cosmetics empire to soak up the tropical sun with her daughter Stormi Webster, 2! The Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared a photo from their sandy getaway on Feb. 28, which showed the mom-daughter duo holding hands as they approached the shoreline of a turquoise ocean. Of course, they were just as fashionable as they were adorable! Kylie nailed the image of a chic mom on vacation with a sun hat and a mocha-colored one piece swimsuit. Meanwhile, little Stormi spent her beach day in a two-piece baby pink swimwear set.

“You and me,” Kylie captioned the sweet photo, and it really is Kylie and Stormi against the world! The young billionaire gave fans more sneak-peeks of her vacation on her Instagram Story, on which she shared a photo of a sparkling pool, a video of Kylie strolling down a beach boardwalk and a photo of a mini red Chanel purse attached to a crocheted beach bag. Kylie and Stormi always travel in style, which Kylie proved by her mode of transportation to this dreamy location!

A day before posting the mommy-and-me photo, Kylie uploaded a photo of her riding in a private jet with a $150,000 Birkin bag that sat close by her Nike SB Dunk low-top sneakers. The expensive purse wasn’t the only attention-grabber in the photo; the shoes are actually a result of Travis Scott’s recent collaboration with Nike! The kicks don’t drop until Feb. 29, and the early gift just goes to show how close the parents are despite being exes. They even reunited to take their daughter, Stormi, to a trampoline gym on Feb. 23.

While getaways are certainly nice, Kylie doesn’t need a vacation to have fun! This proved to be true after HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVE details about Kylie and Travis’ aforementioned family outing on Feb. 23.

“Kylie and Travis looked really sweet playing with Stormi as they casually strolled around The Village in Woodland Hills on Sunday. Kylie and Travis looked like very protective parents as they watched Stormi look in awe at all the koi fish in the pond. They enjoyed some ice cream and just looked like a really happy family together and were just taking in the sights,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife. “Although Kylie and Travis weren’t seen kissing or holding hands, it was clear they were definitely comfortable with each other and appeared to be very friendly. They seemed to be in a great mood and were just enjoying a family outing together.” Stormi can always count on her parents to create memorable experiences, no matter the destination!