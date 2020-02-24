Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Looked Like A ‘Happy Family’ As They Played With Stormi On Day Out Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have become pro’s at co-parenting. They took daughter Stormi out on a day of family fun where they were seen looking really happy together.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been spending a lot of quality time together thanks to their daughter Stormi Webster, 2. The former couple reunited again on Feb. 23 to go to a trampoline gym and then followed it up with a stop by an ice cream shop. They looked like a perfect family unit, an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, even though the 22-year-old cosmetics mogul and the 27-year-old rapper aren’t romantically involved at the moment.

The three hit up Sky High Sports trampoline gym, then headed to Afters Ice Cream for some yummy treats. “Kylie and Travis looked really sweet playing with Stormi as they casually strolled around The Village in Woodland Hills on Sunday. Kylie and Travis looked like very protective parents as they watched Stormi look in awe at all the koi fish in the pond. They enjoyed some ice cream and just looked like a really happy family together and were just taking in the sights, an eyewitness tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Although Kylie and Travis weren’t seen kissing or holding hands, it was clear they were definitely comfortable with each other and appeared to be very friendly. They seemed to be in a great mood and were just enjoying a family outing together,” the eyewitness continued. The three were accompanied by a bodyguard on their outing.

Kylie recently revealed that she and Travis are “best friends,” despite breaking up as a couple in Oct. 2019. “We have such a great relationship, we’re like best friends,” Kylie told Harper’s BAZAAR for their Feb. 2020 cover story. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”