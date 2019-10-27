Kylie Jenner & Stassi Kiss As Britney Spears & Madonna In Halloween Costumes – See Wild Pic

Kylie Jenner and her BFF Stassi locked lips as they channeled Britney Spears and Madonna for Halloween on Oct. 26.

This is one way to celebrate Halloween! Kylie Jenner, 22, continued her wild night out over Halloween weekend and totally got into the spirit of the holiday by dressing up as Madonna, while her BFF Stassi channeled Britney Spears. The pair looked absolutely incredible in their getups, and even recreated the iconic kiss that Madonna and Britney shared onstage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. You can check out the wild picture here.

Kylie donned a blonde wig and an all-black, curve-hugging ensemble for her wild night out, while Stassi opted for a short white dress and a string of pearls around her neck, and wore her blond locks in a pin-straight style. The pair looked almost identical to Britney and Madonna, and fans rushed to the comments section of the fan account that posted the pic to leave some love for the BFF pair.

“Kylie been wildin out lately,” one fan wrote, while another said, “This is so cute.” One fan even suggested something that would complete the homage to the iconic 2000s pop culture moment. “They should get a brunette to be @xtina,” one fan said, referring to the fact that Madonna also shared a steamy smooch with a dark-haired Christina Aguilera on stage, too.

Kylie had quite the big night! Before heading to Demi Lovato’s star-studded Halloween party at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood, earlier in the night, she partied with pal Sofia Richie and guzzled tequila straight from the bottle! She also had an impromptu photo shoot in the shower while wearing a sexy, long black leather coat, complete with black tights and pointy black heels.