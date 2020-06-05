Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Ignoring Marriage Speculation: She’s So Proud Of Him For $2M Donation

After rumors that the couple were having ‘issues’ in quarantine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are back to their supportive selves, and Kim is so ‘proud’ of Kanye for his generous donation to George Floyd’s daughter’s college fund.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are better than ever. After hitting a rough patch during quarantine in their Los Angeles home, the power couple is putting their focus on the fight against police brutality and racial injustice. “Kim and Kanye are doing great,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“The rumors that they’re having issues right now do not bother them. They’re paying no attention to anything but what’s happening in our world right now.” Following the May 25 death of unarmed Black man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, MN, fans eagerly awaited some form of statement or show of support from the “Famous” rapper, 42. They finally learned what Kanye had been working on when it was revealed on June 4 that he donated $2 million to help the families of George, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Kanye’s sizable donation will serve to cover legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families in their fight for justice, plus, he’s set up a college fund to cover tuition for George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna. Both Kim and Kanye have been “focused during this time on using their platforms for good” and “doing their best to educate others on what’s happening. They’re both very passionate about it and thinking of ways to help.”

Kim was especially moved by Kanye’s fiscal pledge to the families, and was so ‘proud’ of his choice to ensure little Gianna was given proper access to an education. “Kim is very supportive and proud that Kanye set up this college fund for George’s [Floyd’s] daughter. He had been thinking of the best way to help the situation and came up with this which is why he did it when he did.”

In the time since making his donation, Kanye has even returned to his hometown of Chicago, taking his intentions to the streets. The rapper was among hundreds of citizens and activists who took to the Chicago pavement, standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on June 4. Kanye was clearly taking the moment seriously, as he didn’t bring his camera crew with him and wasn’t interested in being filmed the local news station.

For her part, Kim used her platform to identify protesters who have been affected by the excessive force police officers have been documented using. “This is heartbreaking and so disturbing,” Kim wrote in response to a photo of a teenage girl who had allegedly been hit by a rubber bullet at a Minneapolis protest. “Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it.” Kim and Kanye aren’t the only celebs using their platforms to enact change.

Many celebrities have been seen taking to the streets and joining protests from across the world. Star Wars actor John Boyega used his platform to call for change during a rally in London’s Hyde Park, while Hustlers actress Keke Palmer asked National Guardsmen to join her and protesters as they marched through Los Angeles. So many are trying to find ways to become part of the solution, and HollywoodLife encourages its readership to seek out these resources to educate, donate, and more.