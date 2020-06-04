Kanye West, Kim Kardashian & More Stars Help With Protesters’ Bail, Medical Bills & More

Concerned celebs offered to help with costs as high as $100K for arrested and injured protesters who took part in nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and more stars spoke out about the U.S. protests that have been taking place in cities across the country to fight for social injustice and justice for George Floyd‘s tragic death, and generously offered to help with money for those who were arrested and hurt — including Kanye West who set up a college savings fund for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna. Many of the brave people who were on the frontlines of the sometimes brutal protests have been sharing unsettling stories, photos, and videos of their experiences with violence on the streets during the demonstrations that took place and Kim is one celeb who took notice right away.

Kanye West

After days of silence, Kanye has shown his support. The rapper has set up a 529 college savings fund for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna, TMZ reports. The Yeezy designer has also donated $2 million to the cause — including several Black-owned companies in his home city of Chicago — in addition to separately offering funds to help cover the legal costs of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery‘s families.

Kim Kardashian

“This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it,” Kim wrote in response to a tweet that showed a shocking photo of a “teenage high school girl” with an injured forehead after allegedly being hit by a cop’s rubber bullet at a Minneapolis protest.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy also took to both Instagram and Twitter on May 30 to offer to pay an impressive amount of money for protesters’ bail outs. “In celebration of whatever the f**k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protesters across the country,” she wrote in a tweet.

Gabrielle Union

Ok I know I'm blowin up some folks DMs worried cuz I haven't heard from yall up in Minneapolis & I must sound like a scared mom. Remember to periodically check in & just in case yall need us, we have donated here. Every amount helps. Be careful & please take care of each other https://t.co/7klKwWQNHv — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 29, 2020

Gabrielle Union, Steve Carell, Jameela Jamil, and others also spread the word about various fundraisers, including some named after African-Americans who have passed due to racism, that are dedicated to providing money to help bail out protesters. “Matched. Celebrity accounts that follow me please match and pass it on,” Jameela wrote in the caption for a photo that showed her donation of $1000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Lizzo

Lizzo took to Instagram to share a video of herself explaining why she’s donating to certain funds and encouraged her followers to do the same. She posted links to the Minnesota Freedom Fund as well as the We Love Lake Street Fund, which is dedicated to rebuilding small businesses and communities, and a link to a petition to defund the Minneapolis Police Department, where Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged in the death of Floyd, worked. “We Love You Minneapolis. Rest in power George Floyd,” she captioned the post.

The protests that have captured the attention of celebs have been making headlines due to the violent activity that has occurred in some cities. Photos and videos of altercations between protesters and police officers have made their way all across social media, causing a concern for the safety of others. There have also been many peaceful protests that have gotten attention in which police officers have joined the protesters to fight for social injustice with signs, chants, silent demonstrations, and their mere presence.