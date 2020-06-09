Kim Kardashian Admits She ‘Freaked Out’ Over 1st Pregnancy & Shares How Kanye Calmed Her Down

While celebrating Kanye West’s birthday on Instagram, Kim Kardashian revealed how the rapper calmed her down when she found out she was pregnant with North in 2012.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had been dating for less than a year when she found out she was pregnant with their daughter, North West, 6, in 2012. On Kanye’s 43rd birthday on June 8, Kim shared a rare story on Instagram about the day she learned that she was pregnant with North. She admitted that it was Kanye who was able to make her feel better when she ‘freaked out’ over the unexpected pregnancy news.

Kim via IG Stories: “Fun fact about this pic. I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance bc I was freaking out! He took me to Hakassan and then Hagen Daz to make me feel better.” pic.twitter.com/zOBXPrrj8g — Photos Of KimYe (@PhotosOfKanye) June 9, 2020

Kim and Kanye, who’ve known each other since 2002, started dating about six months after the reality star ended her marriage to Kris Humphries in Oct. 2011. Kanye announced their pregnancy news during a New Year’s Eve concert in Dec. 2012, and North was born in June 2013. The couple tied the knot the following May.

Since then, Kim and Kanye have had three more kids: Their son, Saint West, was born in Dec. 2015, followed by Chicago West in Jan. 2018 and Psalm West in May 2019. Over the last several months, the couple has really gotten a feel of how hectic life is with four kids, as they’ve been stuck at home amidst the coronavirus quarantine. Amidst their time out of the spotlight, they’ve been hit with reports that there’s trouble in paradise with their relationship.

However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the rumors are nothing but speculation, and rather than focusing on what people are saying, Kim and Kanye’s attention is on fighting for change after George Floyd’s death. Kim has been extremely outspoken on social media in her demand for justice, while Kanye donated $2 million to help George’s family, along with others who’ve lost someone to police brutality. Kanye also marched in a protest for Black Lives Matter in Chicago to show his support.