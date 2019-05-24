Kim Kardashian ‘Embarrassed’ By Fan Backlash Over Psalm West’s ‘Dangerous’ Sleeping Conditions

While Kim Kardashian has only shown one photo of new son Psalm, she’s mortified by the backlash and mom-shaming she got for how the newborn was positioned while sleeping in his crib.

Kim Kardashian gave fans their first and only glimpse at her new son Psalm West via a social media pic on May 17 and it didn’t go over as she might have expected. The baby’s face wasn’t visible as he was covered in blankets and a cap while laying on his stomach, along with baby bumpers all around him inside his crib. That caused a number of mothers and even doctors to shame her with comments about how his body positioning and the unnecessary items in the crib could cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and now the new mom is mortified!

“She was actually more embarrassed by the backlash as she would never do anything knowingly to harm any of her children. She is going to avoid all the hate that it has brought and instead learn from it moving forward and put Psalm in the safest environment possible,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Please please please go pay an overpriced ‘sleep consultant’ to get all that unnecessary padding, bumpers, and blankets out of your child’s crib so they are not at risk for SIDS. I’ve tried and failed to resuscitate too many children that have died this way,” one Twitter commenter, who claimed to be an ER doctor wrote.

“You’d think after four kids she would know to lay the baby on his back with NOTHING else in the crib,” one person tweeted.“ Congratulations to you both!” another fan wrote, before adding, “FYI: You MUST take all that crap out of the crib & allow your baby to have a safe sleeping environment. This is cringeworthy at best & a SIDS trap at its worst. #SafeSleep Should be your choice. Not best optics.”

Mom shaming aside, Kim, 38, is just happy that fans have been able to see the newest addition to her family with Kanye West, 41. “Kim loves that people have been able to see Psal. Revealing her son is something she knew she had to do because she reveals everything about her life, it is her brand after all. Kim has learned to avoid a massive showdown with paparazzi its easier to show the baby for the safety for all involved plus she is excited to share her blessings,” our insider adds.