Gia Giudice, 19, Looks Identical To Mom Teresa In Gorgeous Blue Bikini At The Beach — See Pics

Gia Giudice looked so beautiful in a new bikini photo while enjoying her New Jersey beach summer. ‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter showed off her new nose job and looked ultra confident.

Theresa Giudice‘s oldest daughter Gia Giudice was already gorgeous before she underwent recent rhinoplasty, but now she has an extra sparkle of confidence in her gorgeous smile. The 19-year-old posed in a super cute bikini while soaking up the sun’s rays in Ortley Beach, New Jersey in a July 30 Instagram photo. Gia could be seen wearing a white crocheted triangle top with little blue knit balls hanging from the bottom edges. She paired it with a blue floral bottom that tied at the hips with a fringe bow.

Gia wore a wide-brimmed straw hat to shade her face from the sun’s rays. She added several bracelets, rings and small necklaces as accessories. Her blonde-streaked hair looked blown out, and it appeared Gia wasn’t at the beach to swim, but rather show off her amazing bikini style. The photo comes exactly one week from when Gia and her Real Housewives of New Jersey star mom posed together on the beach, twinning in bikinis and looking more like siblings than mother and daughter.

Gia captioned the photo, “catch me here.” Her fellow Bravo star Brielle Biermann, 23, asked in the comments, “Can i come??” and Gia told her “come to jerseyyyy.” Gia’s aunt Melissa Gorga, 41, told her she looked “Cuttteee” while her dad Joe Giudice, 48, left a series of red heart emojis in the comments of his daughter’s beach photo. Even more fans begged to know, “Where is this suit from??” as it really was adorable. Sadly, Gia didn’t tag the brand or mention where it came from.

Fans also gushed over Gia’s recent nose job. Some folks didn’t even know about it and couldn’t quite place why she looked a little different. User @mari_austin87 wrote, “Her new nose looks amazing” to which @marlene_izzi replied, “It absolutely does. Although she was just as beautiful before it. She was gorgeous before but it looks perfect on her !!! Not over done, just right” @stacyybrennan added, “I knew something looks different and I couldn’t pin point it.”

Gia confessed to getting rhinoplasty in a July 17 Instagram post, showing her posing alongside her mom in the days following the surgery. “Yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen. thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it. I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!” the college student wrote in the caption. Tree added in the comments, “Couldn’t be more proud of you…You are beautiful inside and out. Love you to infinity and beyond,” as fans told Gia she looked, “beautiful as always.”