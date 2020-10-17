Kevin Hart Posts Adorable Photo Of Baby Girl Kaori Mai, 3 Weeks: ‘All I Can Do Is Smile’

Our hearts! Funnyman Kevin Hart has shared a sweet new snap of his newborn baby daughter Kaori, who was born less than one month ago.

Comedian Kevin Hart is seriously in love with his newborn daughter Kaori Mai. His wife of four years, Eniko Hart gave birth to the adorable tot on September 29, and Kevin shared a sweet new snap of the three-week-old when he took to Instagram on October 16. “All I can do is smile,” the 41-year-old actor gushed in the caption of his photo, which showed Kaori wearing a onesie adorned with pink hearts, and a matching pink bow.

In the snap, Kevin’s mother-in-law Honey Andrea is holding her adorable granddaughter, who is looking up at the camera with her eyes open and tongue sticking out. Kevin’s fans and friends alike were quick to jump into the comments section of the snap. Kate Hudson, Nicki Minaj, and Mark Wahlberg simply dropped heart emojis, sending love to Kevin and his growing family.

Eniko gave fans their first glimpse at her bub six days after giving birth. She shared a precious first photo of her daughter to Instagram, calling little Kaori “my light.” She wrote, “when your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more.” In the snap, Eniko looks into her newborn daughter‘s eyes lovingly, and appeared totally enamored with her. Tiny Kaori was bundled up in a fluffy white onesie blanket, appearing fully content and at peace in her adoring mother’s arms.

Eniko’s friends were also in love with the tot after seeing her photo. “Aww so precious and I can’t wait to meet her,” Eudoxie Bridges wrote, adding heart-eyes emoji, while Chelsea Handler dropped a purple heart emoji and commented, “Congratulations, Eniko!” Another one of her pals gushed in the comments: “Ahhh she’s here!!! And straight perfection!! Congrats my love.”