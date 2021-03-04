Watch

Travis Barker Gushes That His Relationship With Kourtney ‘Comes Natural’: She’s A ‘Great Mom’

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Travis Barker sat down for a candid chat with talk show host Drew Barrymore, and revealed what he loves most about his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker has opened up about his new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian in an interview with actress turned talk show host, Drew BarrymoreThe ET starlet mentioned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when Travis appeared on the March 4 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “I read a note that your lovely lady wrote to you saying, like, ‘We may destroy each other,'” Drew said to the Blink-182 drummer. “And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so hot.’ I think my love note might be like, ‘Can we just get to bed early and, like, watch a movie?'”

The 45-year-old rocker replied, “I would prefer the opposite. I would prefer to, you know, kind of go in a blaze of glory, like, ball of flames.” He also got candid for the first time about his relationship with the Poosh founder, 41. “Up until now, I would, you know, date girls that didn’t have kids, and I find it kind of hard,” the dad-of-two explained. “I think they would have trouble understanding, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'”

Travis continued, “And now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom; who’s, like, a great friend. And I just, you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing. I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of, you know, every day being with them. Especially in the beginning of the relationship, I think missing someone is so important.”

Kourtney and Travis were close friends for years before they went public with their romance in February 2021. Most recently, Kourt visited Travis at work, and snapped two stunning photos of herself sitting in a dimly lit studio. Rumblings of a romance between the two began in January when they enjoyed a weekend together at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs.