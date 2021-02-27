Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Top Parenting Advice For Kylie Jenner When It Comes To Raising Stormi

Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian has offered some parenting advice to baby sis Kylie Jenner, whose daughter Stormi recently turned three.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is the latest KarJenner sis to jump in Kylie Jenner‘s makeup chair — and the mother-of-three revealed her top parenting tips. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got very candid in Kylie’s new YouTube video which showed the 23-year-old cosmetics mogul doing her big sister’s makeup. “What is one piece of parenting advice that you would give me as a newer mom?” Kylie asked the Poosh founder, to which she replied, “Letting [Stormi] be seen and heard and understood.”

Kourtney added, “Whatever she’s feeling, validate those feelings. Letting them really feel like they have the freedom to be themselves.” While Kylie’s daughter Stormi celebrated her third birthday in February, Kourtney’s kids are also growing up very quickly! She sharesMason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 – with her ex Scott Disick. In the video, Kourtney also asked, “When you do someone’s makeup, do you notice things about them that you never noticed?” to which Kylie responded, “Not really. I noticed that you and Kendall [Jenner] have a really similar nose and I love your noses … And you and Rob [Kardashian] look the most alike.”