Watch

Reign Disick, 6, Curses & Twerks In TikTok With Kourtney, Travis Barker & The Kids On Ski Trip

SplashNews
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian takes the kids on a sweet treat date with Travis Barker. The duo look casual as the two families are seen leaving the ice cream parlor together. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian gets mic'd up as she arrives at a charity event in Long Beach with her children Mason and Penelope while filming for her show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Dash Disick BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hayk/RAAK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner accompanies daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids Mason, Reign, and Penelope to lunch at King's Fish House, before going for a cold snack at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt at The Commons in Calabasas. Kris was wearing an oversized shirt with a Chanel lunchbox bag and sneakers. Kourtney was wearing a nude tank top, purple pants and an olive shoulder bag with matching high heels and sunglasses. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Raak / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian enjoy mother s day with her kids and nieces. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1696690 130518 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Watch your language, Reign Disick. Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest dropped the F-bomb while on a blended family ski trip!

It all started so innocently. “I’m passing the phone to someone who can’t get acrylics,” Alabama Barker, the 15-year-old daughter of Travis Barker, said in a TikTok video posted on Thursday (Apr. 1). She then handed it to Penelope Disick, 8, who said she was passing the phone to “someone who doesn’t let me do anything.” In comes Kourtney Kardashian, and from there, the phone gets passed to Travis, his son Landon Barker, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 22. Ultimately, it’s Reign Disick’s turn…and he chokes. “Oh, f-ck!” the 6-year-old shouts. “Oh, sh-t!” After that, Reign decides to twerk. It’s bewildering to see – but very adorable to watch.

@alabamabarker

#fyp

♬ original sound – Alabama

The ski-trip TikTok comes just days after Travis appeared on Alabama’s Instagram for a quick makeup session. “Today, we are going…to cover up his face tattoos with KVD’s new product, Good Apple,” said the young influencer. In the video, she covered up Travis’s facial ink, seemingly erasing his “Blessed” and anchor tattoo with makeup. While Alabama didn’t cover up all of Travis’s tattoos – it would take a lot of makeup to do that – the blink-182 drummer looked quite different afterward.

This ski trip wasn’t the first time Travis and Kourtney were joined by one of their kids. During a Mar. 25 dinner date at Nobu Malibu, Reign was seen along with the couple. Reign wore a red velour tracksuit and varsity jacket, while Travis kept it casual and Kourtney kept it glam.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a day out in their native Calabasas, CA, with her kids on December 2, 2018. (IXOLA / BACKGRID)

During this TikTok game, Kourtney, 41, called Travis 45, her “boyfriend,” a major development for this new relationship (which shouldn’t be that shocking considering that they were on a ski trip with all of their kids.) The two longtime friends took their relationship to the next level towards the end of 2020, and a source confirmed to HollywoodLife in January that they were, in fact, dating. “It’s still pretty new. There is a lot of chemistry between those two.”

This chemistry resulted in Kourtney writing “I love you” to Travis in a handwritten note. The feeling, a source told HollywoodLife, is mutual. “Travis is definitely in love with Kourtney, and he has been for a while,” said the insider. “He’s completely fallen for her at this point and tries to spend as much time with Kourtney as he can.” That, apparently, means taking all their kids out on ski trips. Though, next time, someone better put a filter on Reign less he drops any more F-bombs.