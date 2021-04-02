Reign Disick, 6, Curses & Twerks In TikTok With Kourtney, Travis Barker & The Kids On Ski Trip

Watch your language, Reign Disick. Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest dropped the F-bomb while on a blended family ski trip!

It all started so innocently. “I’m passing the phone to someone who can’t get acrylics,” Alabama Barker, the 15-year-old daughter of Travis Barker, said in a TikTok video posted on Thursday (Apr. 1). She then handed it to Penelope Disick, 8, who said she was passing the phone to “someone who doesn’t let me do anything.” In comes Kourtney Kardashian, and from there, the phone gets passed to Travis, his son Landon Barker, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 22. Ultimately, it’s Reign Disick’s turn…and he chokes. “Oh, f-ck!” the 6-year-old shouts. “Oh, sh-t!” After that, Reign decides to twerk. It’s bewildering to see – but very adorable to watch.

The ski-trip TikTok comes just days after Travis appeared on Alabama’s Instagram for a quick makeup session. “Today, we are going…to cover up his face tattoos with KVD’s new product, Good Apple,” said the young influencer. In the video, she covered up Travis’s facial ink, seemingly erasing his “Blessed” and anchor tattoo with makeup. While Alabama didn’t cover up all of Travis’s tattoos – it would take a lot of makeup to do that – the blink-182 drummer looked quite different afterward.

This ski trip wasn’t the first time Travis and Kourtney were joined by one of their kids. During a Mar. 25 dinner date at Nobu Malibu, Reign was seen along with the couple. Reign wore a red velour tracksuit and varsity jacket, while Travis kept it casual and Kourtney kept it glam.

During this TikTok game, Kourtney, 41, called Travis 45, her “boyfriend,” a major development for this new relationship (which shouldn’t be that shocking considering that they were on a ski trip with all of their kids.) The two longtime friends took their relationship to the next level towards the end of 2020, and a source confirmed to HollywoodLife in January that they were, in fact, dating. “It’s still pretty new. There is a lot of chemistry between those two.”

This chemistry resulted in Kourtney writing “I love you” to Travis in a handwritten note. The feeling, a source told HollywoodLife, is mutual. “Travis is definitely in love with Kourtney, and he has been for a while,” said the insider. “He’s completely fallen for her at this point and tries to spend as much time with Kourtney as he can.” That, apparently, means taking all their kids out on ski trips. Though, next time, someone better put a filter on Reign less he drops any more F-bombs.