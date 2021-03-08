Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Feelings On Marriage Revealed As They Approach 1-Year Anniversary

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are coming up on one year of meeting and falling hard for each other. We have whether or not a wedding is in the works for the lovebirds.

To say that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are madly in love would be an understatement, but a marriage isn’t in their plans just yet. The pair has been glued to each other’s hips since coming out as a couple in June 2020. Their commitment is so deep, the actress has called the rocker her “twin flame,” which is a step above “soulmate.” Megan set tongues wagging about an engagement when she wore a diamond ring on her left hand on Jan. 2021. But the 34-year-old mother of three young boys with ex Brian Austin Green isn’t ready for that big of a step just yet.

“Despite any speculation that’s been out there, Megan and MGK are not engaged. Megan is not looking to go in that direction anytime super soon. She’s just not on that page yet, having 3 kids. It’s still pretty new, but maybe in the next year something could happen with marriage. It seems to be heading that way,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Megan and Brian, 47, separated in May 2020, and a month later the Transformers star publicly came out as a couple with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star. They had met in March 2020 while filming the movie in Puerto Rico, only to have production shut down due to COVD-19. Megan and MGK stayed in touch once back in L.A. and couldn’t fight their intense feelings for each other. The two were full-on madly in love by the time shooting resumed in July 2020.

“MGK worships the ground that she walks on. He’s fallen hard and she loves that. Even before her, he’s always been such a gentleman. He feels that people have often misinterpreted him,” our insider reveals about the actor/rocker, real name Colson Baker.

“They’re super supportive of each other. He makes her laugh all of the time. He would marry her in a second. Things are seemingly going well between them and everyone knows this because she will nix you from her life in a second if they’re not. She loves a man who worships the ground she walks on. She’s strong and sexy like that, and she knows it,” the source adds.

Megan revealed on the pair’s first joint interview together on July 22, 2020 that she knew Colson would change her life when she heard he was cast in their film. The couple appeared with the film’s producer/director Randall Emmett on his podcast “Give Them Lala … With Randall,” and Megan recalled her reaction to hearing she was going to be working with MGK. “I was like, ‘Who’s going to play this role?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly.’ And immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,'” Fox said.