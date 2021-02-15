Machine Gun Kelly Confirms He ‘Wears Blood’ Around His Neck & Fans Are Convinced It’s GF Megan Fox’s

Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to post a series of pics, including one of what appears to be a vial of a drop of blood, of him and his girlfriend Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, got his fans’ attention on Feb. 14 when he posted an eye-catching post and caption to Instagram. The rapper shared a series of photos and a video that featured his girlfriend Megan Fox, 34, in the post while writing about wearing someone’s “blood around” his “neck” alongside it. One of the photos also appeared to show a drop of blood in a vial.

“i wear your blood around my neck 🔪🩸,” MGK wrote in the caption. Although he didn’t specify whose blood he was referring to, fans couldn’t help but think it was Megan’s since she was the only other person in the post. “That’s really romantic,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “he’s literary wearing blood of his girlfriend. Woah.”

A third called them “the cutest couple” and a fourth asked, “You wear her blood .. around your neck?” Others also compared the couple to former lovebirds Angelina Jolie, 45, and Billy Bob Thornton, 65, who made headlines in the past for wearing vials of each other’s blood around their necks. “you’re the angelina and billy bob of 2021❤️😂,” one follower joked.

In addition to the photo that appeared to show a drop of blood, MGK posted pics him and Megan, whom he’s been dating since early 2020, getting cozy in poses where they have their arms around each other. He also shared a cute moment of him teasing his lady love with a pool float as she laughed and pushed it away. The post seemed to further prove their close connection.

Last month, a source also told us about that close connection when they admitted that Megan is “open” to marriage with her beau even though it’s been less than a year since she filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green, .

“They spend pretty much all of their time together and have met one another’s kids,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s always had a thing for bad boys and an edgier look. He’s pretty opposite of Brian, and that’s one of the things that draws him to her. She doesn’t seem to be rushing into the idea of marriage, but she definitely sees a future with MGK and is would be open to getting married again. She hasn’t mentioned buying a home together or anything like that yet either, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it happened this year. She’s very happy and in love.”