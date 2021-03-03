Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly ‘More In Love Than Ever’ As They Near ‘Special’ 1-Year Anniversary

This month marks a unique ‘anniversary’ for Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, but don’t expect their love to slow down. HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their ‘deep emotional connection’ is stronger than ever.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly “met a year ago this month,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, which means that Megan, 34, and MGK (aka Colson Baker, 30)” are experiencing a “somewhat of an anniversary.” Though the couple didn’t start dating until May 2020 – when Megan and MGK were first seen getting lunch together, and shortly before she and Brian Austin Green announced their split — the couple met in March while working on the movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Though March isn’t the official anniversary, the insider shares that the month still makes the couple “nostalgic.”

“It’s special, and they’re more in love than ever,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “They’re hardly ever apart. He wants her with him all the time. She even went to Georgia with him last month when he was shooting [the] movie [One Way] to be supportive. He’s so much more balanced and so much happier when she’s around, so having her there was a big help for him. She has blended so well into his life. His friends love her. She gets along great with his daughter [Casie Baker]. Even though things between them moved really fast, this isn’t a case of something that is just lust. They have a deep emotional connection. It’s real love.”

“Colson never imagined his relationship with Megan would take off like it did when they first started dating,” a second source, one close to MGK, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He understood her situation and didn’t want to put any pressure on things and took it for what it was. But truthfully, he couldn’t help fall for her. He genuinely feels like the luckiest guy in the world and can’t believe it’s already been a year. The time feels like it’s flown by. He wants to continue making plans for the future with her.” MGK knows that Megan also “has a lot on her plate right now,” both professionally and personally — she’s still co-parenting her and Brian’s kids, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 – so he’s enjoying any time he gets to spend with her.

It’s been more than just romance for these two. When MGK’s father passed away in the summer of 2020, Megan was “a great source of comfort,” a third source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been more than just a wonderful person, an amazing girlfriend. She has been a light for him in his time of darkness.”

For MGK, Megan is “his everything,” according to the third insider. “He can’t imagine being with anyone else. Just the rush that he gets being with her helps him mentally and helps him want to be a better person and a better performer. She has really woken him up to realize that things can be great. She means the world to him, and the only problem is he feels that he is unable to express that fully to her. He continues to tell her what she means to him, and no one should be surprised if and when they take things to the next level.”