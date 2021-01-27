Exclusive

How Megan Fox Has Been Helping Machine Gun Kelly After His Dad’s Heartbreaking Death: He’s ‘Hurting’

Megan Fox has ‘been a big help’ and is Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘angel sent from Heaven’ as he copes with his dad’s death, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, announced the passing of his father in July with an Instagram post that revealed he’s “never felt a pain this deep in my life”, and now we’re learning that his girlfriend Megan Fox, 34, has been a key part in helping him cope with the loss. “He’s still hurting over his dad’s death, that’s not been easy for him to come to terms with,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about MGK, whose real name is Colton Baker. “Megan‘s been there for him, she’s been a big help. And she’s also encouraged him to live a much healthier life, she’s a very good influence and just exactly what he needs right now.

“Colson is more in love with her than ever, he says she’s an angel sent from heaven,” the source continued. “His friends are happy that he has her right now because she’s been helping him through such a tough time.”

In addition to helping him with his dad’s passing, Megan has been helping MGK to stay sober. The rapper has been very open about his struggles with drugs in the past and even thanked the actress for being there to assist him in kicking the habit. “When you have a partner sitting there with you on those dark nights when you’re sweating and not being able to figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps,” he told his friend Dave Franco for Interview magazine in Nov.
Megan is super healthy, she lives a very clean life,” our insider continued. “She doesn’t drink or do drugs at all so that’s been a big help for Colson now that he’s been doing life sober. She’s very into meditating so she’s been trying to get him into that too. And she’s also the one that convinced him to try therapy earlier this year. He’s on this whole self-improvement path and she’s a big part of it.”
Megan and MGK have been dating since the summer of 2020 and have seemed inseparable. They have been spotted on many public outings together and often take to social media to share their love for each other. On Jan. 10, the talented artist was spotted packing up his belongings as the lovebirds took the next step in their relationship and seemingly moved in together.