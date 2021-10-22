See Pics

Travis Barker Covers His Tattoos For ‘Sid & Nancy’ Costume With Kourtney Kardashian

Halloween came early for Kourtney Kardashian. The self-proclaimed Queen of Halloween posted her first look — a couple’s costume with Travis Barker — on Instagram on Oct. 22.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Sex Pistols’ bassist, Sid Vicious, and his wife, Nancy Spungen, for their first Halloween costume of 2021. The lovebirds took to Instagram on Oct. 22 to share black and white photos of their rocker looks. Travis was unrecognizable with his tattoos covered up and a full head of dark black hair. He wore an all-black outfit, complete with a leather jacket and studded belt, along with a chain necklace.

Meanwhile, Kourtney looked absolutely amazing in her sheer black shirt, with lingerie showing underneath. She rocked leather pants with a triple chain belt to complete the look, and had on a blonde, curly wig to perfectly emulate Nancy. Her eye makeup was done dark and dramatic, with liner all around her big eyes. Both Kourtney and Travis posed a series of pictures of themselves in the edgy looks. The photos were taken backstage at Travis’ House of Horrors show with NoCap. The show airs from Oct. 28 through Halloween Weekend. (Details can be found here.)

Sid and Nancy were a highly-publicized couple in the late 70s, and they tragically died just months apart. Nancy died of a stab wound in October 1978, and Sid was charged with second-degree murder in the case. He pled not guilty. In Feb. 1979, Sid lost his own life to a drug overdose.

With Halloween still nine days away, this may be just one iconic costume that we see from Kourtney and Travis. Every year, Kourtney dresses up in a number of different looks, both with her kids, her significant other and solo. This year, the holiday comes at a very exciting time in the reality star’s life, as she and Travis just got engaged on Oct. 17. After less than a year of dating, Travis popped the question to his longtime friend on the beach and she happily accepted.

In the days following the proposal, Kourtney and Travis continued to share images from the big day on their social media pages. They’ve also relished in calling one another ‘fiance,’ and have made it clear that “forever” is in the cards for them. “Til death do us part,” Kourtney captioned the Halloween photo on Oct. 22., referencing Sid and Nancy’s tragic fates, as well as her future with Travis. Meanwhile, he wrote, “Throw away the key.”