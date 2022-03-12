See Pics

Travis Barker Sweetly Holds Reign, 7, On Malibu Dinner Date With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker showed off his bond with his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian’s kids while carrying her youngest son Reign during a fun family night out at Lucky’s Malibu steakhouse.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, may not be married yet, but they already adore each other’s children! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out for dinner at Lucky’s Malibu with the Blink 182 drummer and her kids and he couldn’t help but hold her youngest son Reign, 7, during the outing. The sweet moment was captured in photos as the family walked outside the steakhouse.

Kourtney looked incredible in a long black coat over a black outfit while Travis rocked a black leather jacket and pants with a knit cap. Little Reign looked stylish in a leopard print coat and black pants as he laid his head on his future stepdad’s shoulder.

The outing comes a few days after Reign also appeared on his dad Scott Disick‘s Instagram page. The doting father shared a snapshot of the tot posing near his custom gray McLaren car, estimated at $300,000, and wrote about how special it is introducing his love of cars to his youngest son. “I remember growing up loving cars with my dad and now I can live with my kids growing up loving cars with me. No better feeling than this,” his caption read.

When Kourtney and Scott’s kids aren’t getting attention during their outings together, the loving parents are the ones in the spotlight, especially when it comes to their love lives. Ever since they started dating, Kourtney and Travis haven’t been shy about showing off their love for each other through PDA no matter where they are. They recently shared a passionate kiss that was caught on camera while hanging out at Laguna Beach.

They also often gush over each other on social media. The musician recently shared a sweet tweet about his lady love that read, “Find something beautiful and fight like hell for it.” Kourtney was sure to answer by resharing the tweet to her Instagram and adding a red heart emoji to it.