Reign Disick, 6, Poses Next To Dad Scott’s New $300K McLaren Car: ‘No Better Feeling’ — Photo

Scott Disick shared the adorable pic of his son Reign posing near his new vehicle in an Instagram pic and reminisced on ‘loving cars’ while growing up.

Reign Disick, 7, is proudly enjoying Scott Disick‘s new custom car! The adorable tot stood in front of his dad’s gray McLaren, which is reportedly estimated to cost around $300,000, in an Instagram pic that was posted on March 11. He was wearing a long-sleeved Fox brand shirt and shorts in the snapshot as he happily posed with a smile.

Scott, 38, shared a sweet sentiment in the caption of the pic once he shared it. “I remember growing up loving cars with my dad and now I can live with my kids growing up loving cars with me. No better feeling than this,” it read.

Fans quickly took to the comments section of the reality star’s post to share responses and they seemed to love both Reign and the impressive new set of wheels. “This is awesome,” one fan wrote while another called him a “cool dad.” A third wrote, “so cute” and others commented on how “grown up” Scott’s youngest son looks.

Days before Scott bonded with Reign through the car pic, he made headlines for showing off his other bond with his oldest son Mason, 12. They enjoyed a day out together and went to see a movie. The father and son were photographed standing outside the location while the former stopped to talk on the phone for a moment.

When Scott’s not spending quality time with his three kids, including his daughter Penelope, 9, all of whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, he’s getting attention for his love life. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member has apparently been dating model Holly Scarfone, 23, and even left a flirty comment on one of her new eye-catching photos in which she showed off her figure in black lingerie. “Where is my photo credit?” he wrote in the comments.

Although the move was definitely a noticeable one, a source recently EXCLUSIVELY told us that Scott’s having fun and is “not looking for anything serious” with anyone right now.