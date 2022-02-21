Find Out

Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Doesn’t Believe In Monogamy As He Expects Baby No. 8

The comedian talked about his relationship philosophy. There, he admitted monogamy just wasn’t for him.

Nick Cannon, 41, has never been a traditional man. And the soon-to-be father-of-eight explained why a one-woman life doesn’t make sense to him during an appearance on Dr. Laura Berman‘s The Language of Love podcast, out Feb. 16. “I don’t think monogamy is health,” he told the relationship therapist. “I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

Nick Cannon explained why monogamy isn’t for him during an appearance on Dr. Laura Berman’s podcast on Feb. 16. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The Wild ‘N Out host did have different feelings about monogamy for married couples, however. “Married is not single,” he said. “When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant’ … you’re not single. Nick continued, saying, “You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy.”

Though Nick said he wasn’t the monogamous type, he has been married before. The comic was wed to pop diva Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016 and the pair share twins Monroe and Moroccan, who will be 11 in April. He is also dad to sons Golden, Zion, Zillion, and Zen as well as daughter Powerful Queen.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nick – who is expecting baby 8 with girlfriend Brie Tiesi – admitted he might be at his fatherhood max. “I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” he confessed. “Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids.”

News of Nick’s newest addition came in early 2022. After initial social media rumblings around Brie’s baby shower, Nick himself confirmed the news on the Jan. 31 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. The host joked that he was “starting his own football team” and revealed the couple is expecting a boy.